Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum asking painters to submit work for new exhibit

This show will run Aug. 30 to Oct. 14 and the museum Operations and Collections Committee is...
This show will run Aug. 30 to Oct. 14 and the museum Operations and Collections Committee is asking for artist submissions.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College is currently preparing for their next show, “Regional Painters Exhibit” which will be held in the main gallery of the museum.

This show will run Aug. 30 to Oct. 14 and the museum Operations and Collections Committee is asking for artist submissions.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday, Aug. 10. Selections are to be made by Aug. 12.

Considerations for the Regional Painters Exhibit will open to all subject matters and styles of painting. Artists are encouraged to submit up to two entries at www.sic.edu/hisemuseum.

A printable form may also be found on the website, or call 618-252-5400 ext. 2599 to be sent a physical copy of the form.

Physical copies of the form must have an example of the works to be considered, and mailed or delivered to Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art, Southeastern Illinois College, 3575 College Rd, Harrisburg, IL, 62946.

It can also be emailed to hisemuseum@sic.edu.

