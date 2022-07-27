Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Early morning storms caused flash flooding in Hamilton County early Tuesday morning, July 27.

According to the National Weather Service, a few inches of heavy rain fell in and around the Broughton area.

Pictures posted on the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency shows flash flooding covering Route 142 in Broughton.

Heavy rain early Wednesday morning caused flash flooding in Broughton. Route 142 was submerged. (Source: Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency)

Broughton is north of Eldorado.

EMA is on the scene monitoring the situation.

They are urging drivers to find an alternate route and not to travel through floodwaters.

Hamilton County EMA is on scene at State Route 142 in Broughton with water completely submerging the roadway. Please use an alternate route if possible. Turn around, don't drown!

