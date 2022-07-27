First Alert: More scattered showers & storms possible

(KFVS) - Most of the Heartland will stay dry today, but more scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

It will again be another hot and humid afternoon, with the drier areas making it back into the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.

A heat advisory has been issued for our southern counties.

On Thursday, rain and storms become more widespread.

A cold front moving through the Heartland will bring on-and-off again rain and storms throughout the day.

The entire Heartland is outlooked for a small threat of an isolated strong to severe storm.

Afternoon highs will also be cooler.

Rain chances stick around on Friday and return on Sunday.

Saturday chances for rain are low.

The Heartland will also continue to get a break from the heat and humidity with cooler temps around 80 degrees.

This will last through Monday when temps will return near 90.

