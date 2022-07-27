Drivers in Jefferson County deal with flooded roads

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers in Jefferson County were dealing with underwater roads this morning on Illinois 15 and Highway 37.,

Some people are trying to cross the roads anyway.

Experts say driving through just 6 inches of waters can cause most vehicles to stall.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including trucks and SUVs.

