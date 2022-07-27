Heartland Votes
Drivers in Jefferson County deal with flooded roads

Drivers in Jefferson County were dealing with underwater roads this morning.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers in Jefferson County were dealing with underwater roads this morning on Illinois 15 and Highway 37.,

Some people are trying to cross the roads anyway.

Experts say driving through just 6 inches of waters can cause most vehicles to stall.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including trucks and SUVs.

