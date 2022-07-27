Carterville, Ill. to host National Night Out in early August

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - To raise awareness for crime and drug prevention, neighborhoods throughout Carterville will join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “39th Annual National Night Out” (NNO).

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, NNO, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by Carterville Police Department (CPD), will involve 17,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. Territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. NNO 2022 Corporate sponsors are Ring, Associa, AT&T, Academy Sports+Outdoors and Starbucks.

National Night Out is designed to:

Raise crime and drug prevention awareness;

Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts;

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships;

Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 2, residents in neighborhoods throughout Carterville and across the nation, are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

“This is a night for America to stand together to promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity,” National Project Coordinator Matt Paskin said. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight to build a safer nation. On NNO, we invite neighborhoods nationwide to join us in Giving Crime and Drugs A Going Away Party.”

Carterville PD will be hosting a wide range of family friendly events on August 2 at James St. Park in Carterville, Ill.

Free activities include a visit from Air Evac Medical Helicopter, SIUC Police Department’s Explosives Robot, face painting, music, ice cream, hot dog stand, cotton candy machine, balloon animals, bounce house and more.

CPD’s activities are sponsored by Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Banterra Bank, The National Association of Equipment Dealers, and the City of Carterville.

