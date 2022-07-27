Heartland Votes
Cardinals fan can turn double plays with Ozzie Smith

Ozzie Smith of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts to the crowd and his teammates after hitting the...
Ozzie Smith of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts to the crowd and his teammates after hitting the game winning home run in the ninth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2, in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 14, 1985. Smith's teammate Tommy Herr pats his chest. The Cardinals went up one game on the Dodgers to take a three game to two advantage in the National League playoffs. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)(Doug Pizac | AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new, one-of-a-kind experience will let Cardinals fans “Turn Two with Ozzie” on-field at Busch Stadium.

The hour-long experience will give fans an up-close fielding demonstration by Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, followed by an opportunity to turn two double plays with him and another Cardinals alum. Each participant will get a photo alongside Smith, a pre-signed baseball and two tickets to a 2023 Cardinals home game.

There are four one-hour sessions available for registration on Aug. 8 and Sept. 26. The cost is $510.

Click here to register or learn more.

Tim Leonard has been selected to be SIU's new Athletic Director.
SIU holds meet & greet event with new athletic director
