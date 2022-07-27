Cardinals fan can turn double plays with Ozzie Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new, one-of-a-kind experience will let Cardinals fans “Turn Two with Ozzie” on-field at Busch Stadium.
The hour-long experience will give fans an up-close fielding demonstration by Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, followed by an opportunity to turn two double plays with him and another Cardinals alum. Each participant will get a photo alongside Smith, a pre-signed baseball and two tickets to a 2023 Cardinals home game.
There are four one-hour sessions available for registration on Aug. 8 and Sept. 26. The cost is $510.
Click here to register or learn more.
