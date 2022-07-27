Cape Girardeau FD hires 6 new firefighters, department now at full roster

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is welcoming six new members to their squad.

Here you can see them training to put on their breathing apparatuses to prepare for fighting fires in the future.

“They’re working on self-contained breathing apparatus or SCBA,” Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said. “That is our lifeline. So, that allows us to breath fresh air out of the tanks that are strapped on our backs, like backpacks, when we go into a smoke filled environment.”

The new firefighters will be assigned throughout the city to the different stations and help out with service calls with the public.

Morris says these individuals now put the fire department at a full roster which will help with daily duties and public safety.

“We were several positions short due to some resignations, some retirements,” Morris said. “It’s been a pretty lengthy process for us dating back to the earlier part of the year. So, with those 6 positions short it kind of left us at a deficit.”

Morris said one of the most important aspects of their job is safety no matter what type of scenario they may face.

“Having good, trained firefighters, being able to roll out the door provides safety for our community,” Morris said. “That’s ultimately our goal is to have a good safe community here in Cape Girardeau.”

The new firefighters are currently going through orientation this week before they are assigned to their platoons.

“We do an 80-hour orientation with our new firefighters,” Morris said. “That process just gives them a basic overview of what we do at the fire department and dials in on a couple of central skills that we want them knowing right away before we assign them to the trucks on the shift.”

Morris said a new pay plan they’ve implemented this month has helped recruit these firefighters, as well as, other sign-on incentives for those with certain certifications.

“We’ve struggled at the city level attracting new hires into our organization,” Morris said. “I think we’re doing a really good thing with getting some things across the finish line that have probably needed to be there for a long time. One being the compensation and two the added incentives to get qualified individuals here is a real bonus to us.”

