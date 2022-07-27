Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau FD hires 6 new firefighters, department now at full roster

Here you can see them training to put on their breathing apparatuses to prepare for fighting...
Here you can see them training to put on their breathing apparatuses to prepare for fighting fires in the future.(KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is welcoming six new members to their squad.

Here you can see them training to put on their breathing apparatuses to prepare for fighting fires in the future.

“They’re working on self-contained breathing apparatus or SCBA,” Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said. “That is our lifeline. So, that allows us to breath fresh air out of the tanks that are strapped on our backs, like backpacks, when we go into a smoke filled environment.”

The new firefighters will be assigned throughout the city to the different stations and help out with service calls with the public.

Morris says these individuals now put the fire department at a full roster which will help with daily duties and public safety.

“We were several positions short due to some resignations, some retirements,” Morris said. “It’s been a pretty lengthy process for us dating back to the earlier part of the year. So, with those 6 positions short it kind of left us at a deficit.”

Morris said one of the most important aspects of their job is safety no matter what type of scenario they may face.

“Having good, trained firefighters, being able to roll out the door provides safety for our community,” Morris said. “That’s ultimately our goal is to have a good safe community here in Cape Girardeau.”

The new firefighters are currently going through orientation this week before they are assigned to their platoons.

“We do an 80-hour orientation with our new firefighters,” Morris said. “That process just gives them a basic overview of what we do at the fire department and dials in on a couple of central skills that we want them knowing right away before we assign them to the trucks on the shift.”

Morris said a new pay plan they’ve implemented this month has helped recruit these firefighters, as well as, other sign-on incentives for those with certain certifications.

“We’ve struggled at the city level attracting new hires into our organization,” Morris said. “I think we’re doing a really good thing with getting some things across the finish line that have probably needed to be there for a long time. One being the compensation and two the added incentives to get qualified individuals here is a real bonus to us.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates
Image of man who investigators say brought mercury onto D Mart Property and into the store on...
Man carrying mercury gets lift from Perryville Police, later causes HAZMAT situation
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested
State Route 15 is closed from the east side of Nashville, Ill. to Ashley because of a breach of...
“It did what it was supposed to”: Secondary dam breaches at Nashville, Ill. Reservoir

Latest News

We're joined by several guests from Jackson Homecomers!
Heartland Heritage 7/27/22
The ShotSpotter system notified Cape Girardeau Police of shots fired at the intersection of...
Windows damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
Du Quoin State Fair organizers have announced the final act added to the 2022 Grandstand Lineup.
Final act named to Du Quoin State Fair 2022 Grandstand Lineup
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects