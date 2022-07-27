3 children, driver seriously injured after Jeep crashes into bridge

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Tuesday afternoon, July 26.

The crash happened at 2 p.m. on U.S. 62, just two miles east of Risco.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Samantha A. Thomas, of Gideon, was traveling eastbound when her Jeep Liberty went off the right side of the and hit a bridge.

Thomas and her three young passengers, ages 9, 11 and 12, were seriously injured in the crash.

All four were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

MSHP said no one in the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.

