VIRAL VIDEO: Police officer helps 84-year-old get to her hair appointment

TikTok of Murfreesboro Officer goes viral
By Mary Alice Royse and Carley Gordon
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A video of a Murfreesboro officer went viral on Tik Tok Tuesday after he reportedly helped an older woman get to her hair appointment.

For MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister, it was a routine day until he noticed something out of the ordinary on the highway.

“I was driving down Old Fort Parkway and noticed what appeared to be a senior citizen walking down the highway with her walker,” Officer Hofmeister. He then stopped to check on the woman, who he later learned was 84-year-old Elizabeth Goode.

Goode told Officer Hofmeister she had taken a bus from Nashville and was trying to make it to her hair appointment at the Paul Mitchell Hair School a mile up the road. He then offered to give her a lift, and the two chatted.

“I lost my grandmother a couple of years back, and it just gave me that feeling all over again of just the sincere nostalgic – it was a great feeling,” Officer Hofmeister said.

Goode got her perm thanks to an act of service captured on camera and posted on Tik Tok.

“It was definitely a sweet moment, and I’ll always remember it,” Officer Hofmeister said.

