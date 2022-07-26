Tracking storm chances and the return of triple digit heat indices!

Isolated flash flooding possible along the I-64 corridor in southern Illinois through the first half of Tuesday. Numerous showers and thunderstorm expected there. Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry and temperatures will warm quickly. Highs outside of the rain will top out in the lower to mid 90s and feels like numbers will climb into the triple digits. Heat advisories are back for much of the Heartland for feels like numbers ranging from 100 to 110. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. More scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday, but the highest chance from widespread rain and storms will be on Thursday. The weekend is looking cooler, as highs drop into the lower 80s. Still watching for some rain over the weekend, especially in the southern half of the Heartland.

