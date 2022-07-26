St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents in St. Charles County are being urged to stay home Tuesday morning.

A county official told News 4 911 is overwhelmed with water rescue calls. She said a lot of problems are in St. Peters and O’Fallon areas.

The warning to say home comes following a night of heavy rain across the area. Several roads have been closed due to water on the roadway across in the St. Louis area.

Thousands of power outages have been reported to Ameren Missouri in St. Charles County as of 6 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is recommending drivers not to travel on interstates in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties until after rush hour so flooding has time to subside.

