SIU to hold meet & greet event with new athletic director

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is holding a welcoming event for their new athletic director.

The public is invited to come out an meet with Tim Leonard on Tuesday, July 26.

The meet and greet event will be held in the Charles Helleny Pavilion of the Banterra Center at 5 p.m.

SIU named Leonard as the university’s 16th director of intercollegiate athletics on Friday.

His first official day as SIU Athletic Director is Monday, August 1.

