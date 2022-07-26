Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIU to hold meet & greet event with new athletic director

Tim Leonard has been selected to be SIU's new Athletic Director.
Tim Leonard has been selected to be SIU's new Athletic Director.(Source: Southern Illinois University)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is holding a welcoming event for their new athletic director.

The public is invited to come out an meet with Tim Leonard on Tuesday, July 26.

The meet and greet event will be held in the Charles Helleny Pavilion of the Banterra Center at 5 p.m.

SIU named Leonard as the university’s 16th director of intercollegiate athletics on Friday.

His first official day as SIU Athletic Director is Monday, August 1.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57
Breaking news
St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 7/25/22
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 7/25/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/25/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/25/22
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina tips his cap after pitching against the Tampa Bay...
Yadier Molina to appear for Redbirds in Memphis
The St. Louis BattleHawks proved to be St. Louis' new favorite home team.
XFL returning to St. Louis in 2023