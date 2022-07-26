Scott County commissioners speak about potential closure of county jail

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury shared concerns about the county jail being closed down.

He said residents deserved to know how county leaders see the future of the jail and what it would cost to shut it down.

Now, commissioners are speaking out.

“I don’t think we can close the jail down, my personal opinion, I don’t think we can close the jail,” said Donnie Kiefer.

Tuesday’s commission meeting brought all three of them together, Donnie Kiefer (Commissioner 2nd District), Jim Glueck (Presiding Commissioner), and Terry Cole (Commissioner 1st District). All three said they attended a meeting June 30th with leaders from the 33rd judicial circuit to talk about the jail.

“The judge asked us if we could find out what beds would cost in other communities, but we haven’t really had any discussions about it,” Cole said.

Cole said he did call other counties to see if they had room for Scott County prisoners. But, he called the estimated costs Sheriff Wes Drury laid out inaccurate.

“You also got to think, the reimbursement from the state is roughly 25 dollars, so you have to take that off of the 35 dollars,” Cole said.

These Commissioners do confirm that they want the sheriff’s staff offices to move to a room above the jail.

“That second floor is empty, so we’re trying to renovate the upstairs to have the sheriffs office over there, so we can take the office he has currently and turn it into a courtroom,” Glueck said.

He admits the jail does have some wear and tear.

“He made a remark last night too about these jail cell doors, locks being fixed that haven’t been fixed yet, Wes Drury is in charge of that jail, we’re not,” Glueck said. “So if something’s needing fixed, that’s his problem.”

Scott County clerk Rita Milam was also at the commission meeting.

She says commissioners are not trying to defund law enforcement or the jail.

“If anybody supports blue, it’s Scott County Commission and they’ve done it every year,” Milam said.

She said the proof is in the numbers.

“Budget numbers speak for themselves, budgets are public record,” Milam said. “So, to make comments like was made last night was…those comments can be defended in the commissioners defense because the numbers are there.”

