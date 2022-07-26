Heartland Votes
Raising Cane's CEO buys Mega Millions tickets for all employees

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The founder and CEO of fast food restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is buying a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his employees as the jackpot is one of the largest in lottery history.

Todd Graves said he was buying tickets on behalf of each of his 50,000 employees, WVUE reports. If any of the tickets wins the mammoth prize, he said every Raising Cane’s employee stands to win thousands of dollars.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday, and the estimated jackpot is $810 million. No one has had all of the winning numbers in three months.

The Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializes in chicken fingers and was founded in 1996. There are more than 600 locations across the U.S.

