Puppies drown in flooding at St. Peters animal rescue

Flooding in St. Peters
Flooding in St. Peters
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) – A local animal rescue is asking for help after their puppies drowned in the flooding.

Stray Paws Rescue is located in old town St. Peters on Depot Street off of Main Street. The animal rescue told News 4 that their puppies drowned in the floodwaters. The adult dogs are reportedly okay.

St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates

News 4′s Caroline Hecker was in the area as first responders brought several large dogs by boat from the rescue to dry land.

Stray Paws Rescue told News 4 they are in need of fosters and donations. Donations can be made through the following platforms:

