New book contains diary entries, photos from Heartland WWI soldier

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a hundred years’ worth of thoughts and feelings kept in a local veteran’s diary.

“One liners, mostly everyday he would say,” Art Wallhausen said.

The late Paul Handy Moore’s son, Charlie, inherited the diary and with the help of family friend, Art Wallhausen, the book has been published.

Wallhausen said that he worked mostly on scanning and photoshopping pictures found in the diary.

”The memory of a man who had this exciting life and took some very decent photographs that I think would’ve been the quality of you might get from a life magazine photographer in World War II,” Walhausen said. “I mean, some of them are very pointed, and very good composition.”

In the archive at Kent Library, Tyson Koenig said local historical documents like the diary are incredibly important.

”This is a case where we are preserving the history of someone’s daily life and someone’s experience in a war which is a prominent event and it’s not you know the top-down perspective of here’s the story of the people who are making the decisions in the war, the generals, it’s a soldier’s daily life,” Koenig said, “and what he was doing, and those are such important sources for history because that stuff often goes undocumented. And we don’t have those stories.”

On Thursday, the book will be presented to the Missouri State Historical Society.

