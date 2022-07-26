Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri acting governor orders Clay County and Jackson County flags at half staff for fallen NKC officer

Flags were ordered to half staff.
Flags were ordered to half staff.(WFSB)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KCTV) - The acting Missouri governor has ordered all flags at government buildings in Clay County and Jackson County be flown at half staff on Wednesday in honor of fallen North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez.

The proclamation was made Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, acting on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson, who is in Germany on an International Trade Mission.

“Officer Vasquez pursued his dream of becoming a police officer with enthusiasm and determination,” Parson said. “It takes a special type of individual to devote his or her life to public service and accept the risks and sacrifices that come with protecting the public. Daniel Vasquez was willing to do that and more. It is tragic that senseless violence has taken the life of a young officer with such a bright future. Our prayers are with his family and the law enforcement community.”

Vasquez, 32, was shot and killed the morning of July 19 while conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, allegedly by the vehicle’s driver. A manhunt ensued, and 24-year-old Joshua Rocha was arrested. He remains in the Clay County Detention Center without bond, charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Vasquez’s death. Rocha has a court hearing set for later this week.

A public visitation for Vasquez is set for Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Vineyard Church on Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City. His funeral services are scheduled to take place at the same location Wednesday at 9 a.m. With permission from family and organizers, KCTV5 will be covering both events.

Missouri becomes the second state to order flags at half staff in honor of Vasquez. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday ordered all government flags in Kansas be flown at half staff for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of North Marion Street.
Police: Driver fires gun at crowd in front of house, gets out of vehicle & fires more shots
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Riverfront Fall Festival will be held in Downtown Cape Girardeau on Water Street and...
Riverfront Fall Festival holding mascot naming contest ahead of event
Flash flooding could be seen on Route 37 north of Mount Vernon in Jefferson County, Ill. on...
Flash flooding reported in Jefferson County, Ill.; drivers urged not to travel through flooded roads