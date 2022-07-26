Kansas agencies seize 120 pounds of meth, valued at more than $4.4 million
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A three-day concentrated effort targeting illegal drugs turned up a significant haul in Junction City.
The Junction City Police Department, in collaboration with a host of other agencies, focused their operation in Wabaunsee County, Kansas. Law enforcement stated officers seized large amounts of narcotics: more than 120 pounds of methamphetamine.
The police department stated that amount of meth carries a street value of more than $4,400,000.
