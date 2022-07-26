Heartland Votes
Jackson Homecomers kicks off Tuesday night, thousands expected

Before opening the grounds, crews were hard at work putting the finishing touches on their stands and making sure everything is good to go.(KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson has been gearing up for the 2022 Jackson Homecomers festival which has a start time of 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Before opening the grounds, crews were hard at work putting the finishing touches on their stands and making sure everything is good to go.

The festival promises to have plenty of food, music and fun for people of all ages.

We talked with American Legion Homecomers Committee Chairman Larry Koehler who says entry to the festival is free for all and expects at least thousands to attend.

“We try to have something for all ages. We have rides for the little kids, rides for the bigger kids and the adults. there’s all the fair food, we have entertainment on the stage everynight and a lot of people will bring their lawn chairs and set up here on the courthouse lawn to watch that,” Koehler said.

Koehler said many residents of Jackson plus visitors find themselves coming back to the festivities year after year.

“The name comes from inviting those people who’d lived here one time or another to come home and see Jackson and see how it’s doing,” Koehler said. “It’s just been an event since then, a week-long event where people come from, we have people come from all over the country who grew up here or have lived here at one time who come back just for Homecomers.”

Koehler said the Jackson Homecomers was started back in 1907 along with the celebration of opening the previous Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.

Jackson Homecomers has been sponsored by the American Legion Post 158 since the mid-1940′s.

For more information on the event or to plan your visit, you can visit their Facebook page.

