Heartland Votes
Advertisement

“It did what it was supposed to”: Secondary dam breaches at Nashville, Ill. Reservoir

State Route 15 is closed from the east side of Nashville, Ill. to Ashley because of a breach of...
State Route 15 is closed from the east side of Nashville, Ill. to Ashley because of a breach of the secondary dam of the Nashville Reservoir.(Source: Washington County, Ill. EMA)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - According to the the Washington County, Illinois Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a second dam of the Nashville Reservoir failed on Tuesday, July 26 after excessive rainfall.

EMA Director Matt Bierman said even though the secondary dam breached, “It did what it was supposed to”

Bierman explained the secondary dam helped to relieve the pressure off of the primary dam at the reservoir, which is holding steady.

His office is continuing to monitor the water levels at the reservoir and the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The breach did flood approximately 40 acres, including State Route 15, which is closed from the East side of Nashville to Ashley.

Bierman said the residents of two to three homes voluntarily left their property for drier ground.

If a new situation or concern rises, Bierman said an alert will be sent out through the Washington County EMA.

He is urging drivers throughout the county to be aware of flooded roads and not to drive through roads covered with water.

***********BE ADVISED******* Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. State Route 15 is closed on the East side of Nashville because of the breach of the secondary dam of the Nashville Reservoir.

Posted by Washington County IL EMA on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

As the flood water recedes, Bierman believes it will flow into the Kaskaskia River and/or into the Little Muddy River.

The Kaskaskia River in this area flows from Washington County through St. Clair, Monroe and Randolph Counties before joining the Mississippi River northwest of Chester.

The Little Muddy River watershed flows through Washington, Perry, Jackson, Franklin and Williamson Counties before it meets up with the Big Muddy River, which eventually flows into the Mississippi River.

As of Tuesday, July 26, the Mississippi River is projected to crest at 20.4 feet in Cape...
As of Tuesday, July 26, the Mississippi River is projected to crest at 20.4 feet in Cape Girardeau at 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. Flood stage is 32 feet.(Source: National Weather Service-Paducah)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of North Marion Street.
Police: Driver fires gun at crowd in front of house, gets out of vehicle & fires more shots
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested

Latest News

Tim Leonard has been selected to be SIU's new Athletic Director.
SIU to hold meet & greet event with new athletic director
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
FLASH FLOODING IN STL
Flash flooding causes water rescues, road closures across St. Louis region
Flooding inside Stray Paws Rescue
Puppies drown in flooding at St. Peters animal rescue