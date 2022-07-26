“It did what it was supposed to”: Secondary dam breaches at Nashville, Ill. Reservoir

NASHVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - According to the the Washington County, Illinois Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a second dam of the Nashville Reservoir failed on Tuesday, July 26 after excessive rainfall.

EMA Director Matt Bierman said even though the secondary dam breached, “It did what it was supposed to”

Bierman explained the secondary dam helped to relieve the pressure off of the primary dam at the reservoir, which is holding steady.

His office is continuing to monitor the water levels at the reservoir and the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The breach did flood approximately 40 acres, including State Route 15, which is closed from the East side of Nashville to Ashley.

Bierman said the residents of two to three homes voluntarily left their property for drier ground.

If a new situation or concern rises, Bierman said an alert will be sent out through the Washington County EMA.

He is urging drivers throughout the county to be aware of flooded roads and not to drive through roads covered with water.

***********BE ADVISED******* Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. State Route 15 is closed on the East side of Nashville because of the breach of the secondary dam of the Nashville Reservoir. Posted by Washington County IL EMA on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

As the flood water recedes, Bierman believes it will flow into the Kaskaskia River and/or into the Little Muddy River.

The Kaskaskia River in this area flows from Washington County through St. Clair, Monroe and Randolph Counties before joining the Mississippi River northwest of Chester.

The Little Muddy River watershed flows through Washington, Perry, Jackson, Franklin and Williamson Counties before it meets up with the Big Muddy River, which eventually flows into the Mississippi River.

As of Tuesday, July 26, the Mississippi River is projected to crest at 20.4 feet in Cape Girardeau at 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. Flood stage is 32 feet. (Source: National Weather Service-Paducah)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.