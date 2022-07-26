Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Google fires employee who claimed AI system had become sentient

A sign for Google is seen in this file photo.
A sign for Google is seen in this file photo.(Source: Google/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has fired the engineer who claimed an unreleased artificial intelligence system called LaMDA has become sentient.

The company said Blake Lemoine violated employment and data security policies.

The software engineer claimed the conversation technology had reached a level of consciousness after he exchanged thousands of messages with it.

Google first put him on leave in June.

The company said it reviewed his sentient claims extensively and determined they were wholly unfounded.

Google said it takes the development of AI “very seriously” and that it’s committed to “responsible innovation.”

LaMDA stands for “language model for dialog applications.”

The wider AI community has held that LaMDA is not near a level of consciousness.

Lemoine said he is discussing his firing with legal counsel and is not available for comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown
Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of North Marion Street.
Police: Driver fires gun at crowd in front of house, gets out of vehicle & fires more shots
If you have any information about this man or truck, call 573-783-3660 and ask for Officer Smith.
Fredericktown Police seek man in case of stolen truck
Sheriff Wes Drury said shutting down the jail will not benefit the county.
Future of Scott County Jail Unknown

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The cost of new clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has...
Don’t let back-to-school clothing costs blow your budget
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues Choco Taco
Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the...
WATCH: Woman arrested after waving pitchfork, whip outside grocery store