Future of Scott County Jail Unknown

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury is more than happy to listen if county leaders have a better idea than keeping the jail open, but he doesn’t see how it will work.

”I want them to know the truth,” Drury said.

He said residents deserve to know how county leaders see the future of this jail. He also thinks they should know what it would cost to shut it down.

“Because not funding us is the same thing as defunding us with the proper tools,” Drury said.

I met with Drury at the jail Monday afternoon, where the inmate count hit 129.

He said closing the jail would mean paying other counties to hold these men and women.

“Just on an average, 120 inmates at 35 dollars a day is 1.5 million, 40 dollars a day its 1.75 million, 45 dollars a day its 2.4, at 50 dollars a day its over 4 million to house these people,” Sheriff said.

On top of that cost, Drury said he’d have to worry about getting them to and from court.

“Is it gonna jeopardize the patrol division? Probably so, because we’re gonna be transporting inmates when they need to be using those miles to stay in the county,” Drury said.

Jail Administrator John Chambers said talk of closing the jail worries the people who work there.

“My staff are scared everyday to come to work because they don’t know if they’re gonna have a job at the end of the day,” Chambers said. “I can’t promise anything because the commissioners, I don’t know what they’re gonna be doing day to day. It’s not the ideal work position because they’re trying to save money and they’re spending a lot more.”

Drury said commissioners also want to move his support staff into a room above the jail.

“As we did some measuring, this building is about 5000 square feet,” Drury said. “They’re wanting to move us into 1000 square feet. I’ve told them it won’t work and its fallen on deaf ears, I can only scream it to the mountaintops so many times.”

The 20 year old facility is showing some signs of age including a leak on the first floor and some cell doors that don’t close properly.

“I just want the people of Scott county to finally realize what’s going on from the commissioners around here,” Chambers said. “It’s been kept closed doors for quite awhile and no one really knows what’s going on.”

I asked Sheriff Drury if he’s talked directly to commissioners about what’s going on.

“I have voiced my concerns to the point where one of the commissioners has been less than truthful with me, and that makes it very difficult to do business for the people of this county,” Drury said. “All I can tell you is, lying to someone out on the street is one thing but doing business with them for the best interest of the people in my opinion is not a good thing.”

Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck was not in office this morning. The County Commission is meeting tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.