First Alert: Hot & muggy with scattered showers, storms possible

A beautiful view of a dam at Spring River in Hardy, Ark. The river is spring-fed from Mammoth spring.(CNews/ Donna Stoker | (Source: CNews/ Donna Stoker))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are again possible today.

There is a small chance an isolated storm could be severe. Damaging winds will be the main threat.

In addition to storm chances, it will again be hot and humid.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s north to the upper 90s south.

The heat index will rage between 100 to 110 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued for most of the Heartland until 7 p.m.

More scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday and into Thursday.

It will also be hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.

A break from the heat and humidity arrives on Thursday.

A cold front will bring in cooler air which lasts through the weekend, but so do the rain and storm chances.

