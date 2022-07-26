Family begs for help looking for missing brother

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family needs your help to find their brother, Troy Richardson, who they haven’t seen in three months after he was taken to a hospital in Memphis.

He was last seen on April 9th when he suffered a head injury and was airlifted to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis. Since then, the family has not heard a thing, and his sister Regina is begging for anyone’s help.

“We’ll be so humbled and gracious for to anyone that has any whereabouts even knowing a spotting of him let us know we just want our brother back home,” said Richardson.

Troy has a mental illness, and his sister said it is not like him to be radio silent for long, saying she fears his life is in danger if they don’t find him soon.

The Blytheville Police Department searched for Richardson but said it has been challenging because they have no idea where he went after he left the Memphis hospital.

Regena said she just wants to see her brother saying it’s unlike him to be gone for so long.

“We just want to bring our brother back home, we just want him back home so our minds and our hearts can be at rest at peace, we want him home,” said Richardson.

If you have any information on Troy’s whereabouts contact the Blytheville Police Department at (870)763-4411 as soon as possible.

