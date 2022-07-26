Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Events announced for Elvis Week 2022

Graceland
Graceland(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Week 2022 is just around the corner, and event planners have unveiled a new crop of events featuring celebrities and performers who will be features.

2022 marks the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s passing, and the stars will be in town on August 9-17 to celebrate his life.

This year’s guests include: Priscilla Presley, Jerry Schilling, Barbara Eden, James Burton, Glen Hardin, Jerry Scheff, Terry Blackwood and The Imperials, Larry Strickland, Estelle Brown, Pat Boone, Billy Swan, Marlyn Mason, Brian “Q” Quinn and Ernst Jorgenson.

Other events include “Elvis the Next Generation Concert and Showcase” featuring young musicians, two screenings of the movie Elvis, and viewing parties of Elvis concerts.

There will also be a candlelight vigil on Monday, August 15 at Graceland’s front gate.

Click here to read more and purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of North Marion Street.
Police: Driver fires gun at crowd in front of house, gets out of vehicle & fires more shots
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested

Latest News

Flags were ordered to half staff.
Missouri acting governor orders Clay County and Jackson County flags at half staff for fallen NKC officer
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Riverfront Fall Festival will be held in Downtown Cape Girardeau on Water Street and...
Riverfront Fall Festival holding mascot naming contest ahead of event
Flash flooding could be seen on Route 37 north of Mount Vernon in Jefferson County, Ill. on...
Flash flooding reported in Jefferson County, Ill.; drivers urged not to travel through flooded roads