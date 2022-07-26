Drivers urged not to travel through flooded roads

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - First responders in Mount Vernon are reminding drivers not to travel through roadways covered with water.

Throughout Tuesday morning, July 26, heavy rainfall continued to push through Jefferson County, which could cause flash flooding.

The same system moved through St. Louis and surrounding areas causing flash flooding which shut down several roads, including interstates, and water rescues.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department and the Jefferson County Fire Protection District report that, thankfully, they have not responded to any water rescues as of 8:45 a.m.

