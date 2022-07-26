Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old from Illinois

Heartland Votes
An Amber Alert has been issued for Kyaira Montgomery. Authorities say she was abducted by Shaina K. Davis.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Kyaira Montgomery, who was abducted from Maywood, Illinois Tuesday morning.

Kyaira is a Black female. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants during a Division of Child and Family Services visitation with suspect Shaina K. Davis.

Davis is a 31-year-old Black female. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress.

Kyaira is listed as a protected party from Davis in an active order of protection.

Authorities say Kyaira was forced by Davis into a silver 2021 Honda Insight with Illinois license plate number CQ69619. An unknown Black female was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

