2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say

Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a hand-dug grave in May. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff, Lauren Harksen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama authorities say they have arrested two teenagers who were found to be connected to a homicide investigation that first started in May.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office reports the teens have been charged with the murder of 71-year-old Thomas Lee Creel after his body was found inside a hand-dug grave in a wooded area near Highway 145.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon told WBRC that caretakers of a nearby cemetery found what appeared to be a freshly dug grave in that area. However, that tipped off investigators as the cemetery hasn’t had a grave dug in the area for over a hundred years.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release the teens’ names but reported they were charged with murder and first-degree burglary.

Authorities urged anyone with further information regarding the investigation to contact Sgt. Jennifer Bland at 205-755-4698.

