1 of 2 accused in the death of Cassidy Rainwater appears before a judge

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - One of two men accused of the death of Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Timothy Norton and co-defendant James Phelps face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater in the summer of 2021.

Norton re-entered a not guilty plea. A judge scheduled his next hearing for September.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County, saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

