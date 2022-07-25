Heartland Votes
Advertisement

WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, and others threw cups from the audience. (Source: Anne Haider)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (CNN) – Kid Rock fans in North Dakota had a violent reaction to the cancellation of his concert Friday night.

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, while others threw cups from the audience.

Promoters at the North Dakota State Fair canceled the show due to the danger posed by high winds. The state fair’s general manager says that the band’s speakers and monitors were swaying in the wind.

Kid Rock tweeted, “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

State fair officials said ticketholders would get full refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff
If you have any information about this man or truck, call 573-783-3660 and ask for Officer Smith.
Fredericktown Police seek man in case of stolen truck
Plane crash in Centralia, Illinois
1 dead, 1 injured after small airplane crashes near Centralia, Illinois
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57
Taron Woods, 21 of St. Louis, Mo. was arrested and charges were filed for unlawful use of a...
Fight breaks out involving handgun at Southeast Missouri State, one person arrested

Latest News

Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz, checks into evidence the weapon used in the MSD shooting...
Parkland school shooter’s AR-15 rifle shown to jurors
Mercy and Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) are set to take the next step in joining forces...
Mercy letter of intent approved by Perry County Memorial Hospital board
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
Caught on camera: a man had a close encounter with a black bear in Jupiter, Florida.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Man comes face to face with black bear