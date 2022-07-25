Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested

Heartland Votes
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone sleeping in their home. And it was not Goldilocks.

According to the initial incident report, the victims told Deputy Logan Dotson they returned to their home on County Road 745 around midnight Sunday, July 24.

When they awoke a few hours later, the homeowner reportedly found a man lying on the floor of their geothermal room.

Upon waking, the victim said the man thought he was in Sikeston, Missouri, and said he had to go meet his friend and left.

The homeowner said nothing appeared to be damaged or stolen, but he said he was concerned about the man and called 911.

As the deputy was speaking with the couple, Brookland Police Officer Eric Stephens reported spotting the man in a wooded area off County Road 746.

After a brief search of the woods, law enforcement found the man and took him into custody.

“Speaking with the male, he appeared to be disoriented and could not tell me how he ended up where he was,” Dotson stated in his report.

The man, later identified as 18-year-old Clayton Michael Williams, told investigators he did not know how he wound up in the victim’s home.

Dotson arrested Williams on suspicion of criminal trespassing and fleeing.

Williams is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance in district court.

