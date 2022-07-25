Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Several rain and thunderstorm chances this week

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/25
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morning showers and thunderstorms will weaken as we move deeper into the day. A few isolated showers and thunderstorm possible this afternoon and evening. The northern half of the Heartland will get a little break from the extreme heat today, while the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee are still under a heat advisory. Heat index values will range from 100 to 110 under the advisory. Highs today will range from the lower 80s north to lower 90s south. Scattered showers and thunderstorm possible Tuesday and Wednesday too, a small chance we could have severe storm. The highest rain and thunderstorm chances will be on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff
If you have any information about this man or truck, call 573-783-3660 and ask for Officer Smith.
Fredericktown Police seek man in case of stolen truck
Plane crash in Centralia, Illinois
1 dead, 1 injured after small airplane crashes near Centralia, Illinois
Taron Woods, 21 of St. Louis, Mo. was arrested and charges were filed for unlawful use of a...
Fight breaks out involving handgun at Southeast Missouri State, one person arrested
(Top from left to right) Carol A. Darnell, Paul Browning, (Bottom from left to right) James...
5 arrested on drug charges in connection with burglary investigations

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/25
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/25
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/24/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/24/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/24/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/24/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 7/24/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 7/24/22