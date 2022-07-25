Several rain and thunderstorm chances this week

Morning showers and thunderstorms will weaken as we move deeper into the day. A few isolated showers and thunderstorm possible this afternoon and evening. The northern half of the Heartland will get a little break from the extreme heat today, while the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee are still under a heat advisory. Heat index values will range from 100 to 110 under the advisory. Highs today will range from the lower 80s north to lower 90s south. Scattered showers and thunderstorm possible Tuesday and Wednesday too, a small chance we could have severe storm. The highest rain and thunderstorm chances will be on Thursday.

