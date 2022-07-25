Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police: Driver fires gun at crowd in front of house, gets out of vehicle & fires more shots

Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of North Marion Street.
Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of North Marion Street.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of North Marion Street.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 25.

Officers were responding to a shots fired call and learned a driver of a grey or silver Jeep Wrangler stopped in front of a home and fire several shots at a group of people.

The people in front of the home took off running.

Police said the suspect then got out of the Jeep and fired off several more shots before getting back into the vehicle and driving southbound away from the scene.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black man who has a distinctive limp when walking.

There were no report of injuries, but there was damage to some property.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff
If you have any information about this man or truck, call 573-783-3660 and ask for Officer Smith.
Fredericktown Police seek man in case of stolen truck
Plane crash in Centralia, Illinois
1 dead, 1 injured after small airplane crashes near Centralia, Illinois
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57
Taron Woods, 21 of St. Louis, Mo. was arrested and charges were filed for unlawful use of a...
Fight breaks out involving handgun at Southeast Missouri State, one person arrested

Latest News

KFVS-12 will be streaming the 147th Republican Candidate Forum live on our website, app and on...
KFVS-12 to livestream 147th Republican Candidate Forum Monday evening
Toddler beats medical condition by hiking 180 St. Louis area trails
Toddler beats medical condition by hiking 180 St. Louis area trails
147th Republican Candidate Forum to be held Monday evening
147th Republican Candidate Forum to be held Monday evening
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects