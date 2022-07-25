Police: Driver fires gun at crowd in front of house, gets out of vehicle & fires more shots

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of North Marion Street.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 25.

Officers were responding to a shots fired call and learned a driver of a grey or silver Jeep Wrangler stopped in front of a home and fire several shots at a group of people.

The people in front of the home took off running.

Police said the suspect then got out of the Jeep and fired off several more shots before getting back into the vehicle and driving southbound away from the scene.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black man who has a distinctive limp when walking.

There were no report of injuries, but there was damage to some property.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

