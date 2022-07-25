Ohio deputy killed in the line of duty

Heartland Votes
By Payton Marshall and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty, according to Clark County Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett.

It happened Sunday morning after the deputy, who worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a person shot inside a mobile home in Harmony Township, she said.

The deputy was identified as Matthew Yates, a 15-year member of the department.

Harmony Township is about 40 miles northeast of Dayton, about halfway to Columbus.

The sheriff provided the following details in a prepared statement late Sunday:

“At 10:51 AM this morning, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that an unknown female broke into the residence at 1132 Ashwood Dr in Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park and fired 5 to 6 shots

“When Deputies arrived on scene to investigate they attempted to check the interior of the residence, at which time they were met with gunfire. Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Yates was struck by the gunfire and went down inside the residence. Clark County Special Operations and several surrounding tactical teams were called in and facilitated a rescue of the downed Deputy.

“Deputy Yates was flown by Careflight to Miami Valley hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Deputy Yates was a 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and was a valued member of the Special Operations Team.

“At this time there is no threat to the public. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate this incident and, due to this being an ongoing investigation, we will not be taking questions at this time. Please keep the Yates family in your thoughts and prayers.”

