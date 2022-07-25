Heartland Votes
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County.
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Route A, about 2 miles west of Dutchtown.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old James P. Edmonds was driving a Harley Davidson when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

Edmonds, of Marble Hill, was thrown from the bike.

He was rushed to a Cape Girardeau, where he died from his injuries.

MSHP said Edmonds was not wearing a helmet.

