Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash involving a bear in Texas County, Mo.

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving a bear in Texas County.

The vehicle struck the bear on State Highway PP north of Cabool.

Troopers say they rarely see bears hit in crashes. They ask drivers to remain vigilant for bear crossings as the bear population grows.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

