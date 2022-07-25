Millions of dollars to help with Kentucky’s Tourism Industry and Economy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The state of Kentucky’s tourism industry will be getting a $75 million boost.

That news follows an announcement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry in Kentucky who announced with Gov. Andy Beshear that millions of dollars will be allocated to boost tourism after the decline caused by the pandemic.

According to a statement from Beshear’s office, the plan includes:

$15 million for tourism marketing

$25 million in a grant program for tourism commissions

$25 million dedicated to attracting meetings and conventions

$10 million for multicounty collaborative destination marketing

“Kentucky is a world-class tourism destination, full of unique experiences that travelers and Kentuckians alike travel far and wide to enjoy,” Beshear said. “Our tourism industry is critical to our economic success, and now is the time to invest and support our travel partners across the commonwealth as we see our economy booming and our communities and our people reaping the benefits.”

Beshear said, for Kentucky’s $8.9 billion tourism industry, the funding is crucial.

In the past, Beshear has dedicated $5.3 million in federal funding to 103 tourism organizations across 88 counties.

“Both the Governor and the General Assembly have been supportive of our efforts, and as a result of their bipartisan commitment, we are positioning Kentucky to lead the tourism and hospitality industries nationally,” Secretary Mike Berry said. “This additional funding support will give our tourism partners the resources to promote and showcase Kentucky as a diverse, welcoming destination full of travel opportunities and new adventures.”

The state has invested $13 million in the tourism indurstry during the pandemic.

