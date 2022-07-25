Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

On Friday, a local charter school hosted a candlelight vigil for two middle school students they lost in one week - in separate but tragic ways. (Source: KVVU)
By Lauren Martinez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A middle school class in Las Vegas is mourning the loss of two students in one week.

Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said on July 17, Sofia Molina was murdered. Just two days later, the school received news that they lost another student, Viktoria Salazar, to bone cancer.

Both girls were just 12 years old and would be entering seventh grade next month.

Las Vegas police said Sofia is the victim of a murder-suicide involving her father, 42-year-old police officer Israel Molina. Police said he shot Sofia, his wife, and his son before killing himself. The wife and son survived with injuries.

Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two days later, the school received news that they lost another student, Viktoria Salazar (left), 12, to her battle with bone cancer.(KVVU)

The school held a candlelight vigil Friday to honor the girls.

Principal Cesar Tiu said he knew he had to do something to remember both students.

“We want to make sure we honor them, we celebrate them, celebrate their lives, what a great way for our community to come together and mourn as one,” Tiu said.

Tiu also said the school set up support groups for the other students.

“Death can be very, very hard for my middle school students especially, and so we wanted them to get the support that they need,” Tiu said.

Both Sofia and Viktoria’s mothers attended the vigil. A line of friends, teachers, family and students formed to give their condolences and support.

Maddie Osborn, a friend of Viktoria’s, said she is going to miss her friend, who Maddie described as a leader.

“I’m going to miss her being around. I’m going to miss her confidence. I’m going to miss being her friend,” Maddie said through tears.

Classes at Somerset Academy Lone Mountain are set to begin Aug. 10.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff
If you have any information about this man or truck, call 573-783-3660 and ask for Officer Smith.
Fredericktown Police seek man in case of stolen truck
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57
Plane crash in Centralia, Illinois
1 dead, 1 injured after small airplane crashes near Centralia, Illinois
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown

Latest News

Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case is exonerated
City leaders in Sikeston roll out new opportunities for food truck owners
Food truck opportunities in Sikeston
Leaders in Scott County are discussing the possibility of closing the 20 year old jail - a move...
Leaders discuss shutting down jail in Scott County
Missouri's primary election is next Tuesday.
GOP Candidates for Missouri House Dist. 147 participate in forum
147th Republican Candidate Forum