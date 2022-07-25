Mercy letter of intent approved by Perry County Memorial Hospital board

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Mercy and Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) are set to take the next step in joining forces in health care.

Both medical providers announced on Monday, July 25 that the PCMH Board of Trustees recently approved a non-binding letter of intent by a 3 to 2 vote.

In a released statement, Mercy and PCMH said the approval will allow both organizations to better understand each other’s operations and how to best shape and expand health care in the community.

Members of the community can expect to see more of Mercy and their leaders as they meet with hospital trustees, health system board members, administrators, physicians and both business and civic leaders.

Mercy and hospital leaders say they will listen to how they can enhance health care in Perry County and open their doors to Perry County leaders to show how their critical access hospitals, virtual care and its entire healing ministry benefits th ecommunity.

