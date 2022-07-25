Heartland Votes
Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.

The businesswoman and TV personality took to social media to mourn the peacocks.

She said a group of large and aggressive coyotes attacked them in broad daylight.

Stewart has documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys and Friesian horses.

Steward said after the attack, she will be taking further measures to protect her animals, including enclosing her yard with wire fencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

