KFVS-12 to livestream 147th Republican Candidate Forum Monday evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Republicans hoping to represent Cape Girardeau in Jefferson City will face-off at the147th Republican Candidate Forum on Monday, July 25.

The event, hosted KFVS-12 and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The candidates participating in the forum are John Voss, Nathan Thomas and Elaine Edgar.

Each are looking to gain the Republican nomination in the Missouri Primary on Tuesday, August 2.

In securing the nomination, the winning Republican candidate will face Democratic challenger Andy Leighton and Libertarian candidate Greg Tlapek in the General Election.

The winner of the election will fill the seat vacated by Wayne Wallingford, who was appointed as Missouri Revenue Director at the end of last year.

KFVS-12 will be streaming the forum live on our website, app and on our Facebook page.

