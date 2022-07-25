Isolated showers possible this evening. Hot again tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Parts of the Heartland received much needed rain this morning allowing for cooler temperatures for the northern half of the Heartland. For this evening, we will be watching for a few obsoleted showers and storms otherwise most areas will be dry. Lows by morning will range from the upper 60s far north to the upper 70 far south.

Tuesday will be partly sunny hot and humid. There will be a slight chance for a shower or storm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s north to middle and upper 90s south. The heat index will range between 100 degrees north to 110 degrees south.

