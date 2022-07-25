Iowa best friends road trip around Illinois leaving generous tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - A group of local restaurant employees received a large tip of gratitude Sunday night from two best friends traveling across Illinois in hopes of making a difference.

Chick’s on the River waitress Jasmine Call said when she walked into work on Sunday, she would’ve never expected the help she got at the end of her shift.

“My boyfriend actually just broke his arm recently and can’t work, so us finding an apartment was going to be really hard a new car was going to be hard,” Call said.

It won’t be as hard anymore, after she received an $810 tip.

“Now we have all the money they just gave to us and it’s going to help out a lot,” Call said.

Two best friends from Iowa, Brandy Macumber and Tamara Bane, have been traveling around different stats for the past four years, helping those in service by paying it forward and tipping hefty.

“We know that this money will help those waitresses so much because we have both been in the service industry. We know what you get for tips and it doesn’t always cover your expenses and some of these people that we have helped do not have other jobs. This is what they do and they depend on those tips.” Macumber said.

The pair have been collecting money from family, friends and donors on their trips, and staying in tents to make sure that food service workers can get the full benefit of all donations.

Bane said emotions overwhelm them every time.

“Us sitting there eating dinner getting ready to do this. We’re like lots of deep breaths, we’re okay, it’s okay, just because we’re so excited to be able to do that for somebody,” Bane said.

Call said she is forever grateful and glad she worked on Sunday night.

“They say they’ve been to six places and they’ve done this in six places and I think that’s an honorable thing,” Call said.

Chick’s on the River was the final stop for them on their Illinois tour.

They handed out more than $2500 Sunday night. Everyone working received more than $100 each.

