Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Iowa best friends road trip around Illinois leaving generous tips

Chick's on the River/You Can't Be Serious?
Chick's on the River/You Can't Be Serious?(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Charity Bell
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A group of local restaurant employees received a large tip of gratitude Sunday night from two best friends traveling across Illinois in hopes of making a difference.

Chick’s on the River waitress Jasmine Call said when she walked into work on Sunday, she would’ve never expected the help she got at the end of her shift.

“My boyfriend actually just broke his arm recently and can’t work, so us finding an apartment was going to be really hard a new car was going to be hard,” Call said.

It won’t be as hard anymore, after she received an $810 tip.

“Now we have all the money they just gave to us and it’s going to help out a lot,” Call said.

Two best friends from Iowa, Brandy Macumber and Tamara Bane, have been traveling around different stats for the past four years, helping those in service by paying it forward and tipping hefty.

“We know that this money will help those waitresses so much because we have both been in the service industry. We know what you get for tips and it doesn’t always cover your expenses and some of these people that we have helped do not have other jobs. This is what they do and they depend on those tips.” Macumber said.

The pair have been collecting money from family, friends and donors on their trips, and staying in tents to make sure that food service workers can get the full benefit of all donations.

Bane said emotions overwhelm them every time.

“Us sitting there eating dinner getting ready to do this. We’re like lots of deep breaths, we’re okay, it’s okay, just because we’re so excited to be able to do that for somebody,” Bane said.

Call said she is forever grateful and glad she worked on Sunday night.

“They say they’ve been to six places and they’ve done this in six places and I think that’s an honorable thing,” Call said.

Chick’s on the River was the final stop for them on their Illinois tour.

They handed out more than $2500 Sunday night. Everyone working received more than $100 each.

To find out more about Macumber and Bane’s adventures, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taron Woods, 21 of St. Louis, Mo. was arrested and charges were filed for unlawful use of a...
Fight breaks out involving handgun at Southeast Missouri State, one person arrested
Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days.
Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Alexis Stallman of Herrin, is accused of stabbing her ex-husband earlier this week at a...
New details emerge on IDOT worker killed earlier this week
If you have any information about this man or truck, call 573-783-3660 and ask for Officer Smith.
Fredericktown Police seek man in case of stolen truck

Latest News

Pet shelters across the nation are seeing lots of animals pass through their doors and the...
Heartland pet shelter hoping to adopt out hundreds of pets to help empty the shelter
Caruthersville police are investigating a shooting at the American Legion early Sunday morning.
Caruthersville Police investigating Sunday morning shooting at American Legion
The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee hears from the community during its...
Beshear weighing executive action on medical cannabis
The St. Louis BattleHawks proved to be St. Louis' new favorite home team.
XFL returning to St. Louis in 2023
Caruthersville shooting - police ask for public's help
Caruthersville shooting - police ask for public's help