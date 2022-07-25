Golf fundraiser held for Coats for Kids, Inc.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Even though it is very hot this July, golfers will hit the links at the Franklin County Golf Course Monday morning, July 25 with winter in mind.

They will be attending an annual golf scramble to help raise money for Coats for Kids, Inc.

This is the 31st year for the event.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the scramble beginning at 8 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Members of the Egyptian Building and Construction Trades Council hold the event to raise money to help school children in 18 southern Illinois counties buy coats and other clothing items through the Coats for Kids, Inc. organization.

So far, organizers say donations have helped meet the clothing needs of more than 10,000 children.

Children in need of winter gear are identified by their teachers in late fall and this information is sent to the Regional Office of Education (ROE).

Three Regional Superintendent of Schools distribute the funds raised:

Lorie LeQuatte (ROE #21): Schools in Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson Counties

Cheryl Graff (ROE #30): Schools in Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union Counties

Dr. Beth Rister (ROE #20): Schools in Edwards, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Pope, Saline Wabash, Wayne and White Counties

Once the money is distributed, teachers will go shopping for their students.

Those who can not attend the golf scramble can make donations by contacting ROE #21 at 618-438-9711.

