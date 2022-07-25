Heartland Votes
Food trucks and other programs roll into Sikeston

The Sikeston Parks and Recreation Department has been busy recently with introducing more...
The Sikeston Parks and Recreation Department has been busy recently with introducing more programs out in the community which includes the opportunity for people to have the option for lunch at the Sikeston Recreation Complex.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston is rolling out more opportunities for food trucks to serve customers in the city.

The Sikeston Parks and Recreation Department has been busy recently with introducing more programs out in the community which includes the opportunity for people to have the option for lunch at the Sikeston Recreation Complex.

“We’ve had a little hiatus over the last two years due to COVID and other factors,” Sikeston Parks and Recreation Department Director Dustin Care said. “So now as everybody is getting more involved and things return back to some type of normalcy, we’re wanting to extend more opportunities for our community.”

Food trucks are able to set up at the lake where they can serve the residents and visitors of Sikeston.

Sikeston Parks and Recreation Director Dustin Care said it’s important to work with the food vendors for events now and in the future.

“We’re really wanting to establish relationships with our food truck vendors that our local and as we continue to try to host more events that might require having more food trucks in the future,” Care said. “So, being able to establish this relationship will help further our program and also help the food truck vendors out.”

Care said they have got good feedback from the community with these programs and plan to continue introducing more opportunities for community involvement.

“So far we’ve had overwhelming support from the community,” Care said. “We’ve tried to do some public engagement with surveys and things online and through our Facebook page. Also, our interactions on Facebook have really grown and taken off.”

Food trucks will be back out at the lake at the Sikeston Recreation Complex next Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

