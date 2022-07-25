Heartland Votes
Food giveaway to be held in Carbondale

Nonperishable food items to be given away at the event include peanut butter, rice, pasta,...

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Participants at the free medical, dental and eye clinics being held at Carbondale City Hall could additionally receive free food.

Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Southern Illinois Wellness Mission to give away food to the first 200 participants at the clinic on Tuesday, July 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nonperishable food items to be given away at the event include peanut butter, rice, pasta, canned vegetables, canned tuna, spaghetti sauce and more.

Military personnel with the Southern Illinois Wellness Mission are providing services such as wellness exams, dental exams, extractions and fillings, vision exams and single vision glasses to anyone who needs them at no cost. This is part of a training mission and outreach for U.S. servicemen and women. Click here for a full schedule.

Molina Healthcare of Illinois has been providing government-funded, quality health care since 2013.

