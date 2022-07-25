First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible

(KFVS) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible today and the same continues Tuesday.

Scattered activity will help keep temperatures less oppressive, but it will still be warm and muggy.

The northern areas of the Heartland will see the most relief with highs in the low 80s.

This will not be the case for our southern counties in the Heartland. These areas will warm up quickly with highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs back in the low 90s north to upper 90s south.

Isolated storms on Tuesday could be strong. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

Another cold front on Thursday could bring slightly cooler and less humid air by the end of the week and into the weekend, but storms are also possible.

