First Alert: On-and-off showers, thunderstorms

On-and-off showers and thunderstorms are possible today and the same continues Tuesday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KFVS) - On-and-off showers and thunderstorms are possible today and the same continues Tuesday.

Scattered rain and storms will help keep temperatures less oppressive, but it will still be warm and muggy.

The northern areas of the Heartland will see the most relief with highs in the low 80s.

This will not be the case for our southern counties in the Heartland. These areas will warm up quickly with highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs back in the low 90s north to upper 90s south.

Another cold front on Thursday could bring slightly cooler and less humid air by the end of the week and into the weekend, but storms are also possible.

