Heartland Votes
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 at the 4 mile marker.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kenworth semi, traveling northbound, crossed the median and hit a Volvo.

The driver of the Kenworth rig, Renel Remissainthe, 35 of Indianapolis, Indiana, died at the scene.

His passenger, Dwons R. Jean, 31 of Miami, Florida, was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Volvo, 36-year-old Alexander G. Nikolaev, of Wood Dale, Illinois, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a medical center in Sikeston for treatment.

MSHP said both drivers were wearing a seat belt, but Jean was not.

