Caruthersville Police Department investigating Sunday morning shooting at American Legion

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville Police Department is looking for information about a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at the American Legion, and anyone who was at the party is asked to contact law enforcement.

The information will be kept confidential.

The phone number for the Caruthersville Police Department is 573-333-0000.

